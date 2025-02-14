BISHOP ANTHONY POGGO VISITS BPTC AND MELANESIAN BROTHERHOOD HEADQUARTERS

The Right Reverend Anthony Poggo, Secretary General of the Anglican Communion, and his team concluded his first day of inspiring visits yesterday at Bishop Patteson Theological College (BPTC) in Kohimarama and Tabalia, the headquarters of the Melanesian Brotherhood, both in northwest Guadalcanal.

At BPTC, Bishop Poggo held a brief but impactful meeting with staff and students, where he highlighted his role as Secretary General of the Anglican Communion. He explained that his responsibilities include overseeing the administrative operations of the Communion, promoting Christian unity, and advancing the Communion’s global mission.

“ACoM is an important part of the Anglican Communion, just like the other forty-one other province,” Bishop Poggo said. “Therefore, it is my duty to visit you, share with you, and learn from each other.”

As he prepared to leave BPTC, Bishop Poggo encouraged staff and students with a Scripture reading and a personal reflection. Citing 2 Timothy 2:2, he urged them to remain steadfast in their calling to discipleship:

“What you have heard from me in the presence of many witnesses, entrust to faithful people who will be able to teach others also.”

He emphasized the importance of passing on the teachings of Christ to future generations and challenged the students to actively engage in making disciples beyond the classroom.

Bishop Poggo also encouraged students to be innovative in their ministry.

“Seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit in your work, and the Holy Spirit will lead us to be innovative in our ministries,” he said. “We must be willing to adapt and find new ways to share the Gospel in a changing world while remaining rooted in the truth of Scripture.”

Another key theme of his address was the power of prayer. Bishop Poggo stressed that prayer is the foundation of all effective ministry, urging the college community to remain committed to their spiritual disciplines.

“Prayer is the key that unlocks God’s power in our lives and ministries,” he said.

Following his visit to BPTC, Bishop Poggo, accompanied by Archbishop Leonard Dawea and his team, walked down to the headquarters of the Melanesian Brotherhood at Tabalia. There, he was greeted with a traditional warrior welcome and a vibrant performance by the Brothers and Novices. The dancers led the visiting team to the Brothers’ garland, where they were warmly received by the Melanesian Brotherhood community.

During his time at Tabalia, Bishop Poggo paid his respects at the graveyard of the Melanesian Brotherhood, offering a heartfelt prayer of thanksgiving for the lives of the seven martyred brothers. These brothers lost their lives in 2003 while serving as peacemakers during the Solomon Islands ethnic tensions. Bishop Poggo’s prayer honored their sacrifice and celebrated their legacy of courage and service.

In his closing remarks, he encouraged the brothers to continue the important work entrusted to them, reminding them of their vital role in spreading the Gospel and serving their communities.